Sikandar On OTT: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Starrer

New Delhi: Bhaijaan Salman Khan's 2025 Eid release 'Sikandar' has finally arrived on the OTT platform and now fans can watch it online from the comfort of their homes. Although the movie received a mixed response at the ticket counters, Sallu Bhai's fans have been waiting for its release on the digital platform.

Sikandar On OTT

Sikandar is an action drama written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Kishore in lead roles.

Netflix officially confirmed the digital release: "Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne. Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix."

Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix.

The film will be available on Netflix from May 25, 2025.

Suniel Shetty's Views On Salman Khan's Release

On Lallantop, Suniel Shetty said, "Salman Khan is the most misunderstood human being on the planet."

In Zoom interview, Suniel said, "Helping others is in Salman Khan's DNA. He helps people on a day-to-day basis, and very few people know about the kind of human being he is. If somebody asked me how I would sum up Salman Khan, I would say, 'There are human beings, and here is Being Human'. That is what makes Salman Khan different. That's why his brand is also called Being Human."