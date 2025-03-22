Sikandar: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna Steal Hearts In New Poster, TRAILER Release Date Out

New Delhi: Its Confirm! Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar's trailer date has been revealed by none other than Bollywood's Bhaijaan. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an action extravaganza. With Sikandar's trailer date announcement, the excitement is palpable among fans and moviegoers.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to reveal Sikandar's trailer will be released this Sunday, March 23., Along with this, Khan also unveiled a new poster from the film featuring the leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna.

Take A Look At The Post:

Salman Khan shared the update about the trailer and captioned read, "#SikandarTrailer out on March 23rd! #Sikandar releases in theatres near you on 30th March 2025 #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss,".

The new poster features Salman Khan in a stunning green bandhgala and Rashmika Mandanna in a black outfit. The poster highlights the duo's captivating presence. With this new poster, fans can't wait to see what the trailer unfolds.

A.R. Murugadoss recently revealed the reason for the trailer's delay. In an interview with ANI, the director shared,"We are working on it. The CGI work is going on. The music is going on. So, we have just now finished the shoot. So, all the departments are busy with the craft. We are working on it. We have to deliver the best".

Earlier, the trailer and chartbuster songs from Sikandar took the internet by storm. With these new update about trailer date , excitement is at an all-time high. The buzz surrounding the film continues to grow, setting the stage for a blockbuster release.

The film features a stellar cast, including Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, among others.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is scheduled to hit theatres on March 30.