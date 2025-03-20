New Delhi: Salman Khan's Sikandar is creating a global frenzy, with excitement at an all-time high. The makers of the highly anticipated action thriller recently shared a video caputring fans worldwide celebrating in a riot of colours, music and electrifying energy across London, Los Angeles, New York, and Canada.

The video highlights worldwide enthusiasm for the chart-topping track 'Bam Bam Bhole' from the film.The song’s massive success proves that Salman Khan's magic isn't limited to India—it has resonated across the globe.

Sharing the video on social media, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, ''Colours, music, and pure Holi energy! Sikandar takes over London, Los Angeles, New York & Canada this Holi!''

Take A look At The Post:

In the video, fans from London, Los Angeles, New York, and Canada are seen grooving to the upbeat rhythm of the song, The track's infectious energy has ignited a global dance fever, with people from different countries joining the celebration this holi.

Salman Khan's signature swag and commanding presence have captivated audiences worldwide. His electrifying performance and dynamic dance moves have turned Bam Bam Bhole song into a Holi anthem. Adding to the charm, Rashmika Mandanna's captivating screen presence and their sizzling chemistry have struck the perfect chord with fans.

With just 10 days to go, excitement is at its peak as fans eagerly await Salman Khan’s grand return to the big screen.

The film features a stellar cast, including Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, among others.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the visionary A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is all set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025.