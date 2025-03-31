Sikandar: Salman Khan has been busy promoting his latest release 'Sikandar' for the past few weeks. Amid this, the superstar was in Dubai, where he had a heartwarming interaction with a few fans. Salman made a sweet gesture by obliging them with selfies 'in the middle of the road.’ The pictures and the videos are rapidly going viral across social media and generating buzz among his fans.

Recently, a fan from Dubai took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from her meeting with Salman Khan. The first slide was a selfie in which Salman was seen sitting in his car as he smiled and posed for a selfie with the fan. The Sikandar actor was wearing an Avengers-themed shirt.

There was also a video of Salman’s car, which the fan was recording from far away. He was seen lowering the window and waving at the fan with a smile. The next video showed a few fans walking towards the car and posing with Salman happily.

The caption of the post read, “WHAT IN THE CHAOS OF LIFEE!! @beingsalmankhan just called us in the middle of the road so we could get a picture of him. with all credits to papa joe.”

Have a look at the post here:

Netizens showered their love on the sweet moment in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Luckiest girl in Salman’s world,” while another wrote, “Lucky girl.” A user stated, “Blockbuster click.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Sikandar was released in cinemas on March 30. The action thriller marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj also play pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Sikandar a ‘UA 13+’ rating. As per their website, the certified duration of the film is 135 minutes and 47 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds.

Looking ahead, Salman Khan is set to collaborate with Sanjay Dutt for an action movie.