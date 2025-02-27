Sikandar Teaser Out: Salman Khan In Full Action Avatar But Not Without His Swag - Watch

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! The highly-anticipated teaser of Sikandar has just released, and it is everything fans were hoping for and more. With the unstoppable Salman Khan in the lead paired opposite Rashmika Mandana, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic marvel packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and raw emotion.

Sikandar Teaser

Salman Khan’s larger-than-life presence is undeniable, as he delivers powerful dialogues and jaw-dropping action sequences are highlighted. His electrifying performance, combined with the heart-pounding background score, sets the tone for a film that will be etched in audiences’ memories for years to come.

As the teaser unfolds, we are introduced to one of the most iconic dialogues, “INSAAF NAHI, SAAF KARNE AAYA HU,” delivered by Salman Khan. This line alone captures the essence of the character—a man on a mission to clean up the system, regardless of the odds. With another unforgettable line, "KAYDE MEIN RAHO… FAIDE MEIN RAHO. WARNA SHAMSHAAN YA KABRISTAAN MEIN RAHO," Sikandar makes it clear: justice is not just about following rules—it’s about living with purpose and making the hard choices.

Along with Salman Khan’s power-packed performance, Rashmika Mandanna shines through with her grace, adding a touch of charm to the intense drama unfolding on-screen.

This teaser sets the stage for a thrilling roller-coaster of action, drama, and emotional depth, making Sikandar one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this film promises to rekindle the magic of his past collaborations with Salman Khan, reminiscent of their record-breaking partnership in Kick, Judwaa which also released on Eid.

Get ready for an action-packed, emotional, and unforgettable experience as Sikandar hits theatres on Eid 2025. This is a film you won’t want to miss!