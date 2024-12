Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday surprised everyone with his killer look in the teaser of his upcoming film 'Sikandar', which is directed by A R Murugadoss.

The teaser opened with Salman as Sikandar entering a room filled with people dressed in samurai armour. He could be seen saying, "Suna hain ki bhautt saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain."

Salman truly stole attention with the way he battled armoured, masked foes in a massy action avatar.

The teaser's pulsating background score added more depth to the film, captivating the audience.

Sharing the link, Salman on his Instagram wrote, "Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar....#SikandarTeaser (Link in bio) #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

Watch Sikandar Teaser Below!

As soon as Salman dropped the teaser, fans in no time chimed in the comment section and showered love on Bhaijaan"Too good," a social media user wrote. "Bhaijaan ne aag lagadi," another one wrote.

The film's teaser was earlier supposed to be unveiled on Salman's birthday on December 27. However, in the wake of demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the makers postponed it.

In a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the team expressed their condolences, "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar."

'Sikandar' also stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman, and is scheduled to release in cinemas next Eid. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the film.