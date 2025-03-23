Sikandar TRAILER Out: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set to Set Theatres on Fire. The much-awaited Sikandar trailer is finally here! Salman Khan took to Instagram, making Sunday an electrifying affair with the grand announcement. Directed and written by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss, the trailer promises high-octane action, gripping drama, and an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

Watch The Trailer Below!

Sikandar's trailer showcases Salman Khan in his signature larger-than-life avatar, delivering intense action. Introduced as 'Rajkot ka Raja,' Rashmika Mandanna’s character remarks on his frequent run-ins with goons. Assigned to a high-profile case, he arrives in Mumbai with Sharman Joshi and a team to tackle crime and injustice.

The action unfolds across diverse settings from rugged landscapes to a gripping sequence inside a plane. Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar take on negative roles, while Salman and Rashmika's chemistry shines, reinforcing their on-screen appeal.

The trailer has ignited excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting Sikandar's grand Eid release.

Earlier Director A.R. Murugadoss recently revealed the reason for the trailer's delay, He shared, "We are working on it. The CGI work is going on. The music is going on. So, we have just now finished the shoot. So, all the departments are busy with the craft. We are working on it. We have to deliver the best".

The film features a stellar cast, including Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 30.



