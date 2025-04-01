Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer Dominates With Record-Breaking Numbers

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Sikandar has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences across the globe. Featuring high-octane action and Salman’s trademark charisma, the film has become a major crowd-puller, with fans flocking to theaters in droves. Its blockbuster opening has already set the cash registers ringing, solidifying Salman Khan's box office dominance.

In just its first two days, Sikandar has smashed records, grossing a remarkable ₹105.89 crore worldwide.

The film’s meteoric rise has seen it emerge as the biggest opener of 2025 in India. On its opening day, Sikandar collected ₹30.06 crore Net in India, ₹35.47 crore Gross in India, and ₹19.25 crore from overseas markets.

The second day saw an even bigger surge, with collections jumping by 11% to ₹33.36 crore Net in India, ₹39.37 crore Gross in India, and ₹11.80 crore from international territories. With a total of ₹105.89 crore in just two days, Sikandar is proving to be the biggest hit of 2025 and a testament to the superstar’s undeniable star power.

As Sikandar continues to dominate the box office, the film is set for a stellar run in theaters. Salman Khan returns to the big screen alongside the talented Rashmika Mandanna in a film backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by acclaimed director A.R. Murugadoss. With its electrifying start, Sikandar looks poised to keep audiences hooked, further cementing Salman Khan’s reign as one of Bollywood’s biggest box-office draws.