New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Eid outing Sikandar is setting the Box Office on fire globally. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, this action spectacle is getting all the love from the audience. While the film made a powerful impact with its phenomenal opening, it has remained strong on weekdays, collecting Rs 141.15 Cr. worldwide in just three days—despite an unprecedented scale of piracy affecting the box office.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar.