SIKANDAR

Sikandar Worldwide Collections: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's Love Saga Earns Rs 141.15 Cr At Box Office

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Eid outing Sikandar is setting the Box Office on fire globally. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, this action spectacle is getting all the love from the audience. While the film made a powerful impact with its phenomenal opening, it has remained strong on weekdays, collecting Rs 141.15 Cr. worldwide in just three days—despite an unprecedented scale of piracy affecting the box office.

Sikandar continues to enjoy an incredible run in theaters. Having crossed the Rs 100 Cr milestone in just 2 days, the film has now reached a worldwide collection of Rs 141.15 Cr in three days. This is an impressive achievement in its initial phase, despite piracy denting the box office. Moreover, Salman Khan’s stardom is on full display as the film continues its triumphant run.

