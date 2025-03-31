Sikandar Worldwide Collections: Salman Khan-Starrer Shatters Records With Rs 54 Cr Opening At Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with his Eid bonanza - Sikandar- setting the Box Office on fire globally. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, this action spectacle opened with a record-breaking Rs 54 crores net on its first day.

Eid being synonymous with Salman’s films making massive splashes at the box office. With Sikandar which released a day prior to Eid has delivered a huge opening that has exceeded expectations pre-Eid.

The action-packed drama, coupled with Salman’s larger-than-life screen presence, has garnered immense attention. The first early reviews suggest that Sikandar has not only impressed audiences but also promises a high-octane action, intense drama, stunning visuals and intriguing storyline that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film’s record-breaking debut reflects a significant shift in the audience’s post-pandemic viewing patterns, with many flocking to theatres to witness the spectacle. With a massive opening like this, Sikandar is set to dominate the box office in the coming weeks, making it one of the biggest releases of 2025.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller A.R. Murugadoss, the film is running successfully in theatres near you.