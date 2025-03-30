Advertisement
SIKANDAR X REVIEW

Sikandar X Review: Netizens Praise Salman Khan's Whistle-Worthy Entry And Action Avatar Say THIS About Second Half

Salman Khan's Eid bonanza is finally here, as Sikandar hits theaters today, here's what netizens are saying about the superstar's action extravaganza. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sikandar X Review: Netizens Praise Salman Khan's Whistle-Worthy Entry And Action Avatar Say THIS About Second Half (Image: X)

Sikandar X Review: Superstar Salman Khan is back with a new action extravaganza. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the film has been making waves since its announcement, with chartbuster songs and a power-packed teaser. Salman Khan's Eid bonanza for fans and moviegoers has been eagerly awaited. Now, the film is set to release on March 30. Netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews after watching Salman Khan's much-awaited film.

Here's What Netizens Have To Say About 'Sikandar': 

One Netizen took to X handle and wrote, ''Theatre turned into stadium during Zohra Zabeen song.. The SAL-MANIA.''

One fan expressed his excitment and wrote, ''This is what we call a THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! #Sikandar is loaded with emotions, scale & seeti-maar action_ Second half jo pace pakadta hai movie ka, next level stuff.''

Another Netizen wrote, ''Just watched #Sikandar in London, and it was an incredible film and experience!! @BeingSalmanKhan delivers a magnificent performance, supported by excellent BGM, imagery and plot! Excellent cast, including @iamRashmika! Whole cinema was bouncing. ''

One Netizen said, ''Sikandar totally blows Salman bhai last few films out of the water; that entrance was insane! It's got action, emotions, and the songs are pretty good too.''

Another Netizen wrote, ''Sikandar has everything: star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises... and, most importantly, #SalmanKhan, who is back for revenge... and a new avatar of #RashmikaMandanna. ''

One Netizen calling the storyline outdated and wrote, ''The bgm is very enjoyable and action is typically good.But the story is below par outdated.cinematography is good.overall disappointing,it's just a salman khan movie with other movie references.but you can enjoy it in a houseful theatre with your family.''

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. Salman Khan’s Sikandar was released in theatres on March 30.

