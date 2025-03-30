Sikandar X Review: Superstar Salman Khan is back with a new action extravaganza. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the film has been making waves since its announcement, with chartbuster songs and a power-packed teaser. Salman Khan's Eid bonanza for fans and moviegoers has been eagerly awaited. Now, the film is set to release on March 30. Netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews after watching Salman Khan's much-awaited film.

Here's What Netizens Have To Say About 'Sikandar':

One Netizen took to X handle and wrote, ''Theatre turned into stadium during Zohra Zabeen song.. The SAL-MANIA.''

Another Netizen wrote, ''Kabhi kabhi sochta hoon Bhai ki movies mein itna action kyu hota hai, Phir yaad aata hai ki fans yehi dekhne aate hain!

calling it a family entertainer he further wrote, ''Overall, a solid family entertainer with full-on Salman swag_ Arijit wala song is top-tier-pure feels''.

My honest review of #Sikandar:

Overall, a solid family entertainer with full-on Salman swag_ Arijit wala song is top-tier-pure feels. pic.twitter.com/VI6imVxwQ6 March 30, 2025

One fan expressed his excitment and wrote, ''This is what we call a THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! #Sikandar is loaded with emotions, scale & seeti-maar action_ Second half jo pace pakadta hai movie ka, next level stuff.''

_ This is what we call a THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! #Sikandar is loaded with emotions, scale & seeti-maar action_ Second half jo pace pakadta hai movie ka, next level stuff pic.twitter.com/UnaccX0xj2 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 30, 2025

Another Netizen wrote, ''Just watched #Sikandar in London, and it was an incredible film and experience!! @BeingSalmanKhan delivers a magnificent performance, supported by excellent BGM, imagery and plot! Excellent cast, including @iamRashmika! Whole cinema was bouncing. ''

Just watched #Sikandar in London, and it was an incredible film and experience!! @BeingSalmanKhan delivers a magnificent performance, supported by excellent BGM, imagery and plot! Excellent cast, including @iamRashmika! Whole cinema was bouncing #SikandarReview #SalmanKhan_ pic.twitter.com/G9GQMoeeaf — SD (@ShahidDharamsi) March 30, 2025

One Netizen said, ''Sikandar totally blows Salman bhai last few films out of the water; that entrance was insane! It's got action, emotions, and the songs are pretty good too.''

Sikandar totally blows Salman bhai last few films out of the water; that entrance was insane! It's got action, emotions, and the songs are pretty good too.#Sikander #Sikandar #SalmanKhan#SikandarReview pic.twitter.com/W6bHGJMfOC — akhilesh kumar (@akumar92) March 30, 2025

Another Netizen wrote, ''Sikandar has everything: star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises... and, most importantly, #SalmanKhan, who is back for revenge... and a new avatar of #RashmikaMandanna. ''

One Netizen calling the storyline outdated and wrote, ''The bgm is very enjoyable and action is typically good.But the story is below par outdated.cinematography is good.overall disappointing,it's just a salman khan movie with other movie references.but you can enjoy it in a houseful theatre with your family.''

#Sikandar review

The bgm is very enjoyable and action is typically good.But the story is below par outdated.cinematography is good.overall disappointing,it's just a salman khan movie with other movie references.but you can enjoy it in a houseful theatre with your family. 2.5/5_. pic.twitter.com/xd0K37VdFd — XTHEORY SHANKER (@SBSHANKERR) March 30, 2025

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. Salman Khan’s Sikandar was released in theatres on March 30.