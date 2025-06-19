Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Bookings, First Day Collection Report: Aamir Khan-Starrer Expected To Get Rs 3.6 Cr Opening, Check How Many Tickets Sold

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's much-talked about venture Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on June 20, 2025. Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy drama film directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

It is a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and stars him and Genelia Deshmukh. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, and follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Bookings

According to early data from Sacnilk.com, around Rs 99.74 lakh has been raked in advance bookings for opening day—amounting to 38,770 seats sold across 6,128 shows.

The Hindi version leads with Rs 90.64 lakh from 29,689 tickets in 5,764 screenings. The Telugu version earned Rs 7.87 lakh across 276 shows, while the Tamil version garnered Rs 1.22 lakh from 88 shows. Including blocked seats, total receipts could reach Rs 3.61 crore.

Delhi tops the list with Rs 24.09 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 15.73 lakh and Telangana at Rs 12.47 lakh. With blocked seats taken into account, the film is expected to earn Rs 3.61 crore on the opening day.