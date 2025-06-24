Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Starrer Passes Crucial Monday Test, Earns Over Rs 65 Cr!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, the latest release capturing audience attention, has achieved an impressive feat at the box office by earning ₹8.5 crore on its first Monday. What makes this number significant is not just the amount, but the expectations it has surpassed.

SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Prior to release, many trade experts and cine-goers had predicted Rs 8.5 crore to be the film’s likely opening day collection. However, the film surprised everyone by performing better than expected over the weekend, and now, even on a crucial Monday, a day that often sees steep drops in earnings, it has held its ground remarkably well.

The Monday figures reflect a drop of less than 20% from its Friday earnings, a strong indicator of positive word-of-mouth and audience retention. In an industry where Monday collections often halve or even plummet further, Sitaare Zameen Par’s box office trajectory signals a major win for the makers.

ABOUT SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR

The film’s compelling storytelling and strong performances especially from the 10 debutants are likely contributing factors to its sustained success.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by RS Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film released in theatres on June 20, 2025.