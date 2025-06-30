Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 10: Aamir Khan Starrer Nears Rs 200 Cr Mark This Weekend!

New Delhi: With huge appreciation, fabulous word of mouth, and amazing reviews, Sitaare Zameen Par is winning hearts. The film has touched millions with its story of love, laughter and happiness, and it's also holding strong at the box office. Enjoying exceptional growth, the film nears the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in the second weekend itself.

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, has truly showcased the power of the big screen. Fueled by overwhelming audience appreciation, the film continues to attract large crowds to theaters, delivering a heartwarming and thoroughly entertaining big-screen experience. As a result, it has maintained an impressive hold at the box office.

Given the phenomenal response, the film is soon to reach Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film has earned Rs 173 Cr. Overseas gross. In India, the film has collected Rs 14.55 Cr. on second sunday and earned an estimated Rs 122.65 Cr India net on its first 10 days.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Earlier, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two posed for photographs and engaged in a discussion about the film and the Indian cinema landscape. Shortly after, the President shared a picture with Aamir Khan on social media.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.