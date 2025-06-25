Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collections: Aamir Khan-Starrer Earns Rs 8.60 Cr On Day 5, Crosses Rs 74 Cr Mark In Total!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has finally hit theatres and opened to a resounding response from audiences. Touted as the much-awaited spiritual sequel to his classic Taare Zameen Par (2007), the film has captured hearts with its uplifting narrative. What makes this film even more special is the debut of 10 fresh faces who star alongside Aamir, adding freshness and excitement to the story. The film has struck a powerful chord with viewers, sparking admiration and heartfelt reactions nationwide.

Sitaare Zameen Par Collection

Backed by incredible reviews from both audiences and critics, Sitaare Zameen Par is witnessing unparalleled success and growth. On Tuesday alone, it earned an impressive ₹8.60 crore NBOC (All India), bringing its total to ₹74.5 crore. With strong word-of-mouth and growing momentum, the film is expected to soar even higher in the coming week and weekend.

Newcomers In Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presented 10 rising stars as debutants: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame has helmed Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. The film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.