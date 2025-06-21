Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan’s Film Misses Laal Singh Chaddha’s Opening ,Secures 6th Spot Among 2025’s Top Hindi Openers

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, hit theatres on June 20 after much anticipation and has been receiving largely positive reviews. According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a strong start on its first day at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 11.7 crore (India net).

On Day 1, the Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer collected Rs 11.50 crore. However, it fell just short of the Day 1 collection of Aamir’s previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which earned Rs 11.7 crore on its release day in 2022. In comparison, its predecessor Taare Zameen Par opened with Rs 2 crore on its first day back in 2007.

Despite not topping Laal Singh Chaddha, Sitaare Zameen Par secured the 6th position among the top Day 1 openers for Hindi films in 2025.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 21.43% on Friday, June 20. Night shows drew the highest footfall. While the opening numbers may not be record-breaking, the film's emotional storyline, favorable reviews, and the weekend ahead are expected to drive its performance further.

As of 9:22 AM on Day 2, Sitaare Zameen Par had earned an estimated ₹0.07 crore (India net) across all languages.

The movie collected Rs 3.31 crore from advance bookings, selling 115,344 tickets across 9,542 shows nationwide. It had a modest yet respectable opening, especially considering the limited number of early morning shows.

In comparison, Kubera, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, witnessed a much stronger opening, earning Rs 3.58 crore at the Indian box office by 1 PM on its release day. Made on a reported budget of ₹120 crore, Kubera has seen steady footfall thanks to strong advance bookings and early show turnout.

Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, follows the story of an insensitive basketball coach, Gulshan, who undergoes a transformation as he coaches ten neurodivergent adults as part of his community service. The students include Sunil (Ashish Pendse), Satbir (Aroush Datta), Lotus (Aayush Bhansali), Sharma Ji (Rishi Shahani), Guddu (GopiKrishnan K. Verma), Raju (Rishabh Jain), Bantu (Vedant Sharma), Golu (Simran Mangeshkar), Kareem (Samvit Desai), and Hargovind (Naman Misra).

The film is the official Hindi remake of Campeones, a Spanish sports comedy-drama directed by Javier Fesser.