Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 8: Aamir Khan Starrer Collection Set To Cross Rs 100 Crore

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has continued its impressive run at the box office, entering its second week with strong momentum. On Day 8 (Friday), the film collected Rs 6.67 crore (all-India net), taking its total earnings to a remarkable Rs 95.23 crore, inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

As the spiritual sequel to the 2007 critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, this emotional drama has struck a chord with both audiences and critics. With its powerful narrative, heartfelt performances, and emotional depth, the film has generated widespread praise and sustained footfalls in theatres across the country.

Starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and ten debutant child actors, the film tells an uplifting story that blends inspiration with realism. Directed by R.S. Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame, and produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, the film also features a soulful soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The ten rising stars featured in the film include Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Global Acclaim and Special Screenings

As the film continues to garner love worldwide, Aamir Khan recently hosted a special screening for United Nations representatives and foreign diplomats in New Delhi. Distinguished guests included Kristina Ananina (First Secretary of the Russian Embassy), Katharina Wieser (Austrian Ambassador), Dr. Shashi Tharoor (Member of Parliament), and Ajay Bijli (Founder of PVR INOX). Aamir was seen warmly interacting with attendees, reflecting the film’s growing international resonance.

Earlier in the week, Aamir also held an exclusive screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President praised the film and its cast, extending her best wishes to the entire team. In a heartfelt response, the team expressed their gratitude, stating:

"Your presence and encouragement mean more than we can express — it’s a blessing we will carry with us always."

With the weekend ahead and momentum on its side, Sitaare Zameen Par is poised to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon — solidifying its place as both a commercial and emotional triumph. The film released in theatres nationwide on June 20, 2025.