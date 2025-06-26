Advertisement
SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR

Sitaare Zameen Par Collections: Aamir Khan's Heartwarming Film Continues Winning Streak At Box Office, Races Past Rs 82 Cr!

Directed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame has helmed Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Collections: Aamir Khan's Heartwarming Film Continues Winning Streak At Box Office, Races Past Rs 82 Cr!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has finally hit the big screen and is witnessing unprecedented success. A spiritual sequel to Aamir’s beloved classic Taare Zameen Par (2007), the film has struck a powerful chord with audiences, bringing another uplifting tale to life. Featuring the debut of 10 fresh young talents alongside Aamir, the film has opened to a resounding response across the country. With critics and audiences unanimously praising the performances and heartfelt storytelling, the film shows no signs of slowing down even at the box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

On Day 6 (Wednesday), it collected ₹7.51 crore (all-India net), an impressive feat for a weekday. With strong numbers pouring in since its release, the total box office collection now stands at ₹82.01 crore. The steady momentum reflects the film’s growing impact, and the upcoming weekend is expected to push it even further. Sitaare Zameen Par is not just a box office winner, it’s a story that’s touching millions of hearts.

Debutants In Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presented 10 rising stars as debutants: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. 

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. The film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.
 

