Sitaare Zameen Par Day 3 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Starrer Inching Closer To Rs 60 Cr

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated release Sitaare Zameen Par has taken the box office by storm, posting an impressive weekend collection of ₹57.4 crore. The film, which opened to a strong ₹10.7 crore on Friday, witnessed an extraordinary surge in collections over the weekend, reaffirming Aamir Khan’s star power and the audience’s continued love for compelling cinema.

On Saturday, the film’s collections saw a significant jump, raking in ₹19.90 crore, almost doubling its opening day earnings. But it was Sunday that truly underscored the film’s blockbuster status, with Sitaare Zameen Par minting a staggering ₹26.80 crore. The consistent growth of approx 150% from Friday to Sunday highlights the film’s strong word-of-mouth and emotional resonance with viewers of all ages.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.