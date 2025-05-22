Sitaare Zameen Par FIRST Track 'Good For Nothing' X Review: Netizens Praise Aamir Khan Starrer As 'A Song Absolutely Banger'

New Delhi: The sequel to the 2007 film "Taare Zameen Par," titled "Sitaare Zameen Par" and starring Aamir Khan, has released its first song, "Good For Nothing."

Dropping the track, the makers took to Instagram captioning "Only legends would know that this song is good for everything"

After listening to the song, netizens took to social media to express their opinion, calling it the "cutest song of the year" and " a Song Absolutely Banger."

A Netizen wrote, "#GoodForNothing has to be the cutest song from Sitaare! Aamir Sir aapne firse dil jeet liya!!"

Yet another Netizen wrote, "#GoodForNothing from #SitaareZameenPar main sab hai - masti, pyaar, teachings and lots of fun"

A Netizen reacted, "#SitaareZameenPar 's new track has to be the cutest song of the year! #GoodForNothing"

A Netizen expressed, "Cannot wait to see Aamir Khan in #SitaareZameenPar now! After #GoodForNothing my excitement has multiplied!!!"

Yet another Netizen wrote, "#AamirKhan 'Good For Nothing ' What A Song absolutely a Banger #SitaareZameenPar"

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents ten rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film, titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par', is directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously directed the groundbreaking blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. This marks the biggest collaboration yet for Aamir Khan Productions.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' will feature Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in leading roles. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Divy Nidhi Sharma has crafted the screenplay. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as a producer.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is set to be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.