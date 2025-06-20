Sitaare Zameen Par Grand Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Join Aamir Khan, Greet Debutant 'Sitaare'; Inside Videos
Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. It is a spiritual successor to 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together at the special screening of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The event, held ahead of the film's release, drew several big names from the industry.
In a video that is now going viral online, SRK is seen meeting and interacting warmly with the debutant actors from the film. He was also seen giving them hugs and chatting with them.
For the event, King Khan kept it casual in a black jacket, cargo jeans, a black cap, and dark sunglasses.
Salman Khan, on the other hand arrived in an all-black outfit and posed with Aamir Khan for the photographers. He also shared a light moment with Aamir and smiled while interacting with the paparazzi.
Several other stars, including Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, Tushar Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff, also attended the event.
Sitaar Zameen Par, directed by Prasanna, also stars Genelia D'Souza. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 20.
