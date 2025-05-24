Sitaare Zameen Par Introduces Ayush Bhansali As 'Lotus' In Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming New Journey - WATCH

New Delhi: There’s a fresh wave of excitement in Bollywood, and it comes in the form of ten spirited young debutants — with one of them already stealing hearts. Meet Ayush Bhansali, the adorable new face who plays Lotus in Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Following in the emotional footsteps of the beloved Taare Zameen Par, this spiritual sequel is all set to bring audiences another story filled with warmth, laughter, and childhood wonder. The film has been creating major buzz ever since it was announced — and now, the makers have officially introduced Ayush with a sweet message that perfectly captures his charm: “Door se dekha to kamal nazar aaya, paas jaakar dekha to Kamaal tha.”

Ayush is one of ten young talents at the centre of the story. He joins Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Together, they play a fun-loving group of kids — Guddu, Sunil, Sharmaji, Kareem, Bantu, Satbir, Raju, Golu, Hargovind, and of course, Lotus — who are guided by their energetic and kind-hearted coach, Gulshan.

The film promises to take us on a rollercoaster of emotions, from hilarious classroom banter to moments that tug at your heartstrings. It’s about friendships, self-belief, and the little joys of growing up. And through it all, Ayush’s Lotus brings a unique spark — the kind that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan filmmaker R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in lead roles, with music by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film’s screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and it is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also on board as producer.

Mark your calendars: Sitaare Zameen Par hits theatres on 20th June 2025. And when it does, Ayush Bhansali as Lotus might just become your new favourite star.