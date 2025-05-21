Sitaare Zameen Par Introduces Simran Mangeshkar As Golu — WATCH

New Delhi: With the buzz around Sitaare Zameen Par gaining momentum ever since its announcement, excitement has skyrocketed following the release of the much-awaited trailer. Promising a heartwarming blend of love, laughter, and joy, this spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. As part of the film’s promotional campaign, the makers have been unveiling the ensemble cast, and the latest introduction is that of Simran Mangeshkar, who plays the fiery and feisty Golu Khan.

Simran Mangeshkar, a young talent from Mumbai, steps into the spotlight as Golu — a tough, street-smart character with a punch of attitude. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, Simran is seen enjoying her time on set, embodying her role with infectious energy. She recalls her audition journey, sharing that she landed the role after impressing the team with a scene from Gully Boy. Her performance instantly struck a chord with the casting panel.

The video also offers a touching glimpse into Simran’s off-screen persona, as her mother reveals a striking contrast between her real and reel selves. While Golu may come off as an angry, goon-like figure on screen, Simran is, in fact, a gentle, soft-spoken, and disciplined girl at heart. Her mother also shared Simran’s long-held dream of winning an award — a dream that seems one step closer to reality with her big-screen debut.

The introduction video concludes with an emotional moment: Simran, overcome with gratitude, delivers a heartfelt mock acceptance speech, dedicating her future award to the entire Sitaare Zameen Par team.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the video with a fitting caption:

“Golu on-screen

Golu off-screen

In cinemas on 20th June.”

Directed by R.S. Prasanna — known for his critically acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan — Sitaare Zameen Par features a stellar lineup led by Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, supported by 10 promising young actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the film is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producer.

Sitaare Zameen Par releases in cinemas on 20th June 2025 — promising not just a story, but a celebration of dreams, differences, and the stars among us.