Sitaare Zameen Par NEW Song: Aamir Khan Drops 'Shubh Mangalam' Teaser, Wedding Song To Release On...

New Delhi: Ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par release, the spiritual sequel to the iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The trailer has already offered a heartwarming glimpse into a world brimming with love, laughter and happiness and now, the films soulful soundtrack is keeping the excitement alive and building momentum ahead of its premiere.

Continuing the spree, yet another song, Shubh Mangalam, from the film is all set to release tomorrow.

The makers took to social media to share the teaser of 'Shubh Mangalam'. As showcased in the teaser, the song radiates vibrant wedding vibes, featuring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and 10 shining Sitaare dancing and having a great time.

They captioned the post with –"Alert the Pandit, prep the mandap #ShubhMangalam arrives TOMORROW! Stay tuned!"

Watch The Teaser Below!

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Samvit Desai.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.