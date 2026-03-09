Advertisement
SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on OTT: When and where to watch Aamir Khan’s film online

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. 

|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Source: ANI
‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on OTT: When and where to watch Aamir Khan’s film online(Source: X)

 Mumbai: Nearly a year after its theatrical debut, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is now gearing up for its OTT debut.
 
The film will be out on Sony LIV soon.
 
Directed by RS Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' premiered in theaters in June 2025, ranking as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi-language release of the year at the Indian box office, and was subsequently made available for a fee on YouTube's on-demand platform. Now it is all set to kick-start its OTT journey.
 
The film follows Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir), a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service. As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament. "What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team's resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life -- ultimately realizing that they become his greatest teachers."
 
'Sitaare Zameen Par' featured Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. 

 

