Sitaare Zameen Par Premiere: Shah Rukh And Salman Khan Reunite As Aamir Khan’s Film Wins Early Praise

New Delhi: Mumbai turned into a galaxy of stars on June 19 as Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par held its grand premiere, drawing a glittering crowd of Bollywood’s biggest icons and beloved artists. The premiere, held a day ahead of the film’s global release, became an unforgettable celebration of cinema, camaraderie, and emotional storytelling.

In a rare and heartwarming sight, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan both made appearances, delighting fans and the media with their presence. A light moment between Aamir and Salman went viral, with Salman jokingly telling photographers that the film was originally offered to him before Aamir took on the lead role.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, dressed casually and exuding warmth, was seen encouraging the film’s debutant actors and sharing how Aamir had personally urged him to visit the set multiple times. “Aamir has told me at least 10 times, ‘Come and meet the actors, they’re doing so well.’ Even three days ago, he said, ‘Shah, tu ana yaar!’” said Shah Rukh in the clip.

The event saw a who's who of the film industry in attendance, including Rekha, Asha Bhosale, Juhi Chawla, Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ali Fazal, and many others. Aamir’s son Azad Rao Khan and partner Gauri Spratt also graced the occasion, adding a heartfelt, family touch to the night.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par is described as a spiritual successor to the beloved Taare Zameen Par (2007). The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, and introduces ten debutant actors with intellectual disabilities in a powerful, inclusive narrative. The supporting cast includes Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal.

Also Read | Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan Delivers 'Heart-Touching' Tale; Check Honest First Reactions

Early reactions from the premiere have been overwhelmingly positive. Audiences and critics alike have called the film “an emotional rollercoaster,” praising the moving performances and strong social message. Social media is flooded with praise, highlighting the debutants as the soul of the film.

With heartfelt storytelling, powerful performances, and glowing early feedback, Sitaare Zameen Par is poised to leave a meaningful mark both in India and globally. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on June 20, distributed by AA Films.