Sitaare Zameen Par Release To Be DELAYED? Actor Aamir Khan Rejects CBFC Cuts: Report

Just days before its release, Sitaare Zameen Par faces a delay as Aamir Khan refuses to accept CBFC’s proposed cuts, with hopes pinned on a resolution by today.

New Delhi: Fans has been anticipatenly waiting forn Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par after philanthropist and author Sudha Murty recently attended a special screening of the film and praised it for addressing an important social issue and portraying it in a deeply touching and beautiful manner.

However now the film may be facing an unexpected hurdle, just days ahead of its release.

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification proposes that the film to get few cuts.

However, Aamir Khan, the actor and also the producer of the film, has rejected with these cuts. A source, who has no knowledge about the cuts asked, told Bollywood Hungama, “The CBFC have asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director R S Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate.”

The source then told, “With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par."

Aamir on the other hand, plans to meet the CBFC on Monday i.e. June 16, "Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open. As per rules, cinemas can’t sell tickets in the absence of a censor certificate," the source concluded.

Directed by RS Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par stars 10 debutants: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Set to release in the theaters on June 20, 2025, the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.