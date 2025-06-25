Sitaare Zameen Par Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Applauds Aamir Khan’s Film

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is on cloud nine right now after a tremendous response to his latest release, "Sitaare Zameen Par". Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist also hosted a special screening of the drama for President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

After witnessing the sports comedy, our President appreciated the team with kind words and also shared her good wishes with the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' team.

Posting a couple of photos with the President of the country on her official Instagram account, the female lead of the drama, Genelia D'Souza wrote, "Truly honoured to meet the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji...Thank you for taking the time to watch Sitaare Zameen Par, for your kind words, and for showering us with your good wishes."

Thanking President Murmu for her words of appreciation, she added, "Your presence and encouragement mean more than we can express — it’s a blessing we will carry with us always."

Along with Genelia and Aamir, his girlfriend Gauri Spratt was also present at the special screening.

Additionally, the official X (earlier known as Twitter) account of the President dropped a pic with Aamir, along with the caption, “Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

President Droupadi Murmu watched the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The film, featuring real people with neurodivergent conditions, weaves in the message of diversity, equity and inclusion. Shri Aamir Khan, the producer and lead actor of the… pic.twitter.com/r9PLYFHpGq — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 24, 2025

Moreover, the makers of the movie, Aamir Khan Productions also shared a couple of images from the special screening on their IG.

Thanking President Murmu, they penned a heartfelt note saying, "The Hon’ble President of India watched Sitaare Zameen Par at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and we are deeply grateful for the warmth and generosity extended by her, her family, and her staff. Everyone involved with the film was welcomed and cared for with such genuine kindness and affection.

We are truly humbled and overjoyed by how much the President appreciated the film. From all of us on Team #SitaareZameenPar – thank you, ma’am. This will always remain one of our most cherished memories."

Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, "Sitaare Zameen Par" was released in the theatres on June 20, and opened to rave reviews.