New Delhi: Aamir Khan is making headlines with his major announcement regarding the digital debut of Sitaare Zameen Par. Known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, the superstar has now made the film accessible to all. Earlier, Aamir revealed that the film would release on YouTube under a pay-per-view model. In a new development, he has officially confirmed that all his films will now be released on YouTube after their theatrical run.

All About Sitaare Zameen Par Digital Release

In a strategic move, Aamir Khan held a press conference in Mumbai to announce that Sitaare Zameen Par will skip its OTT release. He also introduced this model as ‘janta ka theatre’ and claimed that this will make cinema more accessible to the audience. The superstar offically annouced Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies. The film will be able to accessible for masses under the pay-per view model with priced at Rs 100 in India along with 38 international markets, including USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, among others, with pricing localized for each market. The film will offer subtitles and dubs in key languages.

Here's What Aamir Khan Said In The Press Conference

Actor-Producer Aamir Khan on his strategic move, "For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world.

Calling this idea a win-win, Khan further added, 'My dream is that Cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching Cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, Creative voices can tell different stories breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of Cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all.'

Aamir Releasing All His Movies On YouTube

According to News 18, Aamir Khan said, 'This was the reason why I did not give away the rights of my film Sitaare Zameen Par, as this plan was already in motion. Our plan is to release every film under the Aamir Khan Productions banner on YouTube, after they complete their theatrical run. Each movie will be available at a minimal cost of Rs 100.

He further shared that all his movies made under his banner will be available on his YouTube channel under pay-per-view model.Aamir shared, 'Lagaan, Dangal, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Taare Zameen Par, and all the films made under Aamir Khan Productions will be added to the YouTube channel.'

About Sitaare Zameen Par And Aamir's Next Projects

Directed by RS Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was released in cinema halls on June 20th. The film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and introduces 10 rising stars. The spiritual sequel is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Coming to his upcoming projects The Superstar is producing Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, and Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, both under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

FAQs

Q. Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Platform Release?

Aamir Khan's latest film will now be available on YouTube, skipping OTT debut.

Q. Where To Watch Sitaare Zameen Par?

The film will be available on Superstar's YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies.

Q. Is Sitaare Zameen Par Free To Stream On YouTube?

No, Aamir Khan annonces pay-per-view model for his films from August 1 with priced at Rs 100.

Q. Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection?

According to Sacnilk, Aamir Khan films collected collected Rs 267 crore worldwide.

Q. Is Sitaare Zameen Par Is A Remake?

Yes, The film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish sports-drama Campeones.