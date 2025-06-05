Sitaare Zameen Par Title Track Out: Song Featuring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh Is A Refreshing Watch!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par is inching closer to its release and has already raised the excitement among audiences. The film, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, promises to win hearts once again with another heartwarming and inspiring tale. As anticipation continues to build, the makers have now released the title track. The track is a beautiful, uplifting number that tugs at the heartstrings and sets the tone for the film’s journey.

Sitaare Zameen Par Title Song

The film stars Aamir Khan alongside 10 debutant young faces, bringing a fresh dynamic to the screen. Sharing the song, the makers wrote, “Zor lagaake, jaan ladhaake, bolna... #SitaareZameenPar Title track is out now! #SitaareZameenPar Song out now.”

The song offers a glimpse into how Aamir Khan trains the young kids as a basketball coach, bonding with them through fun and discipline. It beautifully captures his growing connection with the children. The track also showcases heartfelt moments between Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, hinting at their emotional dynamic.

Sitaare Zameen Par Release

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on June 20, 2025.