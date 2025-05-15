Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Leaves 10 Debutants And Their Families Emotional At First Viewing - WATCH

New Delhi: The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, has struck an emotional chord with audiences, igniting anticipation for its theatrical release on June 20, 2025. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame R. S. Prasanna, the heartwarming film promises a rich blend of love, laughter, and joy.

The trailer features Aamir Khan alongside ten debutant actors—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—whose moving performances have already begun winning hearts. In a touching moment, the young stars visited the Aamir Khan Productions office for the trailer screening, where smiles turned into tears as they saw themselves on screen for the first time, surrounded by their families.

The room was charged with emotion as parents watched their children live their dreams, expressing deep gratitude to Aamir Khan and the entire team. Hugs, cheers, and tears of joy filled the space, culminating in a spirited chant led by Prasanna—“Sitaareeee!”—that sealed the moment as unforgettable.

The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, with music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and a screenplay by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producer.