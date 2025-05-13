Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Is Back With 'Toofani SITAARE' And Their journey - WATCH

New Delhi: Wait Is Over! Aamir Khan highly anticipated Trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'is finally here. The film is a spiritual sequel to Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par'. The makers have unveiled the trailer. The trailer was initially scheduled to premiere on May 8. The release date has been pushed in the wake of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The makers unveils the trailer and captioned it as, ''1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey.''

Watch Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Below!

Earlier the makers released video featuring various players alongside Aamir Khan, announcing that the trailer will be on May 13. The engaging video was captioned as, 'Our Sitaare's are popping out of excitement as trailer drops tonight! #SitaareZameen Par Trailer Out Tonight on Zee Network Channels at 7:50-8:10pm & Aamir Khan Production's Social Media Handles at 8:20pm. Watch #Sitaare Zameen Par #SabkaApna ApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres

With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors including Rishabh Jain, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Simran Mangeshkar, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani,Aroush Datta , Naman Mishra, and Samvit Desai.The film also star Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza in crucial roles.

The film also marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after his 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Helmed by RS Prasanna,The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as producer. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions,Sitaare Zameen Par's screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

And the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. the lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

With 'Sabka Apna Apna Normal', Sitaare Zameen Par is all set hit theatres on June 20, 2025.