Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan Delivers 'Heart-Touching' Tale; Check Honest First Reactions
Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Public Review: With blocked seats taken into account, Aamir Khan-starrer is expected to earn Rs 3.61 crore on the opening day.
Trending Photos
Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par has opened in theatres today. The film is a sports comedy drama film directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Hailed as the spiritual successor to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it stars him and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles with debutant 'sitaare' making their impressive mark in the movie.
Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Public Review
Many fans thronged theatres to watch the movie and shares their after-thoughts. Let's check out their reactions and analyse the public review of this much-awaited movie.
One user reviews it saying: #SitaareZameenParReview
This film is more than just about “stars”
1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it.
You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan
It’s emotional, powerful & truly special.
#SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch!
Must watch. That's it.
#SitaareZameenParReview
This film is more than just about “stars”
1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it.
You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan
It’s emotional, powerful & truly special.#SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch!
Must watch. That's it. pic.twitter.com/IsRX9iYEXX — Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm89) June 19, 2025
Another one writes: Making a sequel to one of India’s most Lived films was already a massive challenge the benchmark was sky-high.
But Aamir didn’t just match it…
He raised the bar so High with SZP
#SitaareZameenParReview
Making a sequel to one of India’s most Lived films was already a massive challenge the benchmark was sky-high.
But Aamir didn’t just match it…
He raised the bar so High with SZP
#SitaareZameenParReview pic.twitter.com/m0ydZj5EFp — SZP On June20 (@BADBOY_NIKHIL) June 19, 2025
One person wrote: #SitaareZameenPar is an emotional rollercoaster which makes you laugh and cry at the same time #AamirKhan delivers top-notch performance after a long time, The entire cast has done a splendid job and even with cliches, this one is a beautiful watch. (4/5)
#SitaareZameenParReview
#SitaareZameenPar is an emotional rollercoaster which makes you laugh and cry at the same time #AamirKhan delivers top-notch performance after a long time, The entire cast has done a splendid job and even with cliches, this one is a beautiful watch. (4/5)#SitaareZameenParReview pic.twitter.com/X6OdMQdckg — Afroj Hussain (@TheAfroj) June 20, 2025
Cinelovers also praised Genelia for her performance. One user said: Aamir Khan is back with a bang, but Genelia is EXCEPTIONALLY well in Sitaare Zameen Par A very well made film #SitaareZameenPar Detailed review in morning #Genelia #AamirKhan #SZP #GeneliaDeshmukh #GeneliaDSouza
Aamir Khan is back with a bang, but Genelia is EXCEPTIONALLY well in Sitaare Zameen Par
A very well made film #SitaareZameenPar
Detailed review in morning #Genelia #AamirKhan #SZP #GeneliaDeshmukh #GeneliaDSouza @geneliad @AKPPL_Official @cine_tales pic.twitter.com/YZlVD10q1k — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) June 19, 2025
Sitaare Zameen Par Plot
Aamir Khan's movie is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions which follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.
The film's songs are composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score is composed by Ram Sampath.
Ahead of the release, Aamir Khan announced that the film would open exclusively in cinemas and not on any streaming services. He reportedly also refused to make two cuts to the film suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
More reactions are coming this way. Keep reading this space for more updates
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv