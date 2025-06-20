Advertisement
SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR TWITTER REVIEW

Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan Delivers 'Heart-Touching' Tale; Check Honest First Reactions

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Public Review: With blocked seats taken into account, Aamir Khan-starrer is expected to earn Rs 3.61 crore on the opening day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan Delivers 'Heart-Touching' Tale; Check Honest First Reactions Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par has opened in theatres today. The film is a sports comedy drama film directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Hailed as the spiritual successor to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it stars him and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles with debutant 'sitaare' making their impressive mark in the movie. 

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Public Review

Many fans thronged theatres to watch the movie and shares their after-thoughts. Let's check out their reactions and analyse the public review of this much-awaited movie.

One user reviews it saying: #SitaareZameenParReview
This film is more than just about “stars” 
1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it.
You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan 
It’s emotional, powerful & truly special.
#SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! 
Must watch. That's it.

Another one writes: Making a sequel to one of India’s most Lived films was already a massive challenge the benchmark was sky-high.
But Aamir didn’t just match it…
He raised the bar so High with SZP

 #SitaareZameenParReview

One person wrote: #SitaareZameenPar is an emotional rollercoaster which makes you laugh and cry at the same time #AamirKhan delivers top-notch performance after a long time, The entire cast has done a splendid job and even with cliches, this one is a beautiful watch. (4/5)

#SitaareZameenParReview

Cinelovers also praised Genelia for her performance. One user said: Aamir Khan is back with a bang, but Genelia is EXCEPTIONALLY well in Sitaare Zameen Par  A very well made film #SitaareZameenPar  Detailed review in morning #Genelia #AamirKhan #SZP #GeneliaDeshmukh #GeneliaDSouza

Sitaare Zameen Par Plot

Aamir Khan's movie is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions which follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.

The film's songs are composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score is composed by Ram Sampath.

Ahead of the release, Aamir Khan announced that the film would open exclusively in cinemas and not on any streaming services. He reportedly also refused to make two cuts to the film suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

More reactions are coming this way. Keep reading this space for more updates

 

