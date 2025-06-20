Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan Delivers 'Heart-Touching' Tale; Check Honest First Reactions

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par has opened in theatres today. The film is a sports comedy drama film directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Hailed as the spiritual successor to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it stars him and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles with debutant 'sitaare' making their impressive mark in the movie.

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Public Review

Many fans thronged theatres to watch the movie and shares their after-thoughts. Let's check out their reactions and analyse the public review of this much-awaited movie.

This film is more than just about “stars”

1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it.

You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan

It’s emotional, powerful & truly special.

#SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch!

Must watch. That's it.

This film is more than just about “stars”

1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it.

You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan

It’s emotional, powerful & truly special.#SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch!

— Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm89) June 19, 2025

Another one writes: Making a sequel to one of India’s most Lived films was already a massive challenge the benchmark was sky-high.

But Aamir didn’t just match it…

He raised the bar so High with SZP

— SZP On June20 (@BADBOY_NIKHIL) June 19, 2025

One person wrote: #SitaareZameenPar is an emotional rollercoaster which makes you laugh and cry at the same time #AamirKhan delivers top-notch performance after a long time, The entire cast has done a splendid job and even with cliches, this one is a beautiful watch. (4/5)

— Afroj Hussain (@TheAfroj) June 20, 2025

Cinelovers also praised Genelia for her performance. One user said: Aamir Khan is back with a bang, but Genelia is EXCEPTIONALLY well in Sitaare Zameen Par A very well made film #SitaareZameenPar Detailed review in morning #Genelia #AamirKhan #SZP #GeneliaDeshmukh #GeneliaDSouza

Sitaare Zameen Par Plot

Aamir Khan's movie is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions which follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.

The film's songs are composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score is composed by Ram Sampath.

Ahead of the release, Aamir Khan announced that the film would open exclusively in cinemas and not on any streaming services. He reportedly also refused to make two cuts to the film suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

More reactions are coming this way. Keep reading this space for more updates