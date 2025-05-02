Advertisement
Sitaare Zameen Par Update: Aamir Khan Film To Launch 10 New Child Actors

The actor will return to big screens after a hiatus of two years with the movie which is being directed by RS Prasanna under Aamir Khan Productions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sitaare Zameen Par Update: Aamir Khan Film To Launch 10 New Child Actors Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is currently workin on Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film introduced actor Darsheel Safary to the world of cinema who won a million hearts with his sensitive portrayal of a child with dyslexia. Now, all eyes are set on Sitaare Zameen Par which will be introducing 10 talented new child actors, reportedly.

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting the trailer release of the film, which was postponed as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sitaare Zameen Par follows a man’s emotional journey as he connects with children who see the world differently, leading him to confront his own flaws.

The actor will return to big screens after a hiatus of two years with the movie which is being directed by RS Prasanna under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

