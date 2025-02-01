Sky Force Crosses Rs. 100 Crore At Box Office; Veer Pahariya’s Debut Receives Widespread Praise

New Delhi: Sky Force, the latest action-packed war drama starring Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar, is making waves at the box office. Released on January 24, 2025, just two days ahead of Republic Day, the film tells the gripping story of India's first airstrike, inspired by true events from one of the most intense air conflicts between India and Pakistan. With a plot centered on heroism, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of truth, Sky Force has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Now, just days into its release, Sky Force has crossed the ₹100 crore mark, making it the first major success of 2025. Jio Studios took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the milestone, writing: "From the skies to the ₹100 Cr club! The true story of courage and sacrifice is now the first blockbuster of 2025! We're honored by the love and support of our incredible audience, who've made Sky Force a soaring success!"

From the skies to the ₹100 Cr club! The true story of courage and sacrifice is now the first blockbuster of 2025!

We're honored by the love and support of our incredible audience, who've made Sky Force a soaring success!



-… pic.twitter.com/DyacfBDGta — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) February 1, 2025

The film's success is particularly noteworthy as it also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, whose performance has earned widespread praise. Fans and critics alike have lauded his portrayal of a young, determined airman, with many calling him a "star in the making."

This also marks Akshay Kumar’s first ₹100 crore film in the last six years. His previous film to reach this milestone was Good Newwz in 2020, after its release in December 2019.

Alongside Pahariya, Sky Force features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, all of whom have garnered praise for their roles in this high-octane war drama.