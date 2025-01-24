Sky Force Review: Emotional Journey Of An Air Force Hero Misjudged For 23 Years

By Vishnu Sharma

Director: Sandeep Kewlani, Abhishek Anil Kapur

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Badola, Sharad Kelkar, and others

Where to Watch: In Theaters

Rating: 4

Without any sugarcoating, it can be said in one line that there’s no better film to watch on this Republic Day. Sky Force tells the story of an unsung hero of the Indian Air Force, who had been missing for 23 years, and when found, became a hero not just for the force, but for the entire country.

Since the story is based on true event, it is so appealing to people that the rest of the movie's craft seems small in comparison. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of the main trainer in the Indian Air Force, leading the Tiger Force, named Group Captain Ahuja. Alongside him is D.K. Vijaya (played by A.B. Devaiya), his junior pilot, who often finds himself in the spotlight for pushing his limits in the name of patriotism. This role is portrayed by debutant Veer Pahariya.

About The film

begins with the 1965 war, similar to the iconic scene in Sunny Deol's Border, where a unit of the Indian Air Force, led by Jackie Shroff, unexpectedly arrives in the climax to help the Indian Army and devastates the Pakistani forces. The movie also showcases how India had intelligence about a Pakistani airstrike, leading to the hiding of aircrafts in hangars for safety. In Alia Bhatt's film Raazi, the story continues along similar lines. However, in Sky Force, it is shown that the Pakistanis cause such devastation that several planes are destroyed, and a brilliant pilot is killed.

Following this, Captain Ahuja's team plans an attack on the Pakistani airbase in Sargodha, Punjab, which is known as India's first airstrike. There, they destroy 11 state-of-the-art American fighter jets, crippling Pakistan's air attack capabilities. Despite Vijaya not being present in the airstrike, his remarkable feat forces America's top war experts to write and study it. However, in India’s eyes, he is seen as a reckless officer who mysteriously disappears.

Acting: Vir Pahadiya Deserves Praise For His Performance

The story emotionally progresses with his wife Geeta (Sara Ali Khan) waiting for him and Ahuja (Akshay Kumar) searching for him. Besides patriotism, the two strongest points of the movie are its emotional depth and some excellent air combat scenes. The music and lyrics add more emotions to the narrative. Talking about Vir Pahadiya, he has left a lasting impression. Despite being new, his acting shows depth. Watching his work, you can say that he's a long-distance runner who has impressed right from his debut film. The most important point is that Vir Pahadiya worked alongside several big stars but delivered his role with sincerity and earned well-deserved praise.

Music and Screenplay

Tanishk Bagchi's music, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and Irshad Kamil, emotionally connects the audience to the story. The screenplay also deserves praise, as it masterfully decides when and how much to reveal, when to delve into flashbacks, and how to maintain suspense, making it a crucial strategic element of the film.

Akshay, Veer, and Sara Deserve Praise

Of course, both directors played a significant role in bringing these characters together, but the acting from Akshay, Veer, and Sara is commendable. Nimrat Kaur, playing Akshay's wife, also does not disappoint. Sharad Kelkar, portraying the Pakistani officer, is exceptional as always. The dialogues and scenes between Sara and Akshay also drive the film forward. However, the most crucial aspect was bringing the story of the unsung hero to the screen—the first braveheart of the Air Force, who was awarded the Mahavir Chakra 23 years after his death.

Why You Should Watch It

This is a great opportunity to watch the story of an unsung hero on the big screen with your family on this Republic Day, amidst the patriotic atmosphere. Some may compare it to Hrithik and Deepika's 'Fighter' from last year, but this film stands on its own.