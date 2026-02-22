SLB brings 'Jai Somanth' to screens in 2027: Know real story about temple that survived centuries of Loot, Fire, And Bloodshed

In a landmark announcement, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have joined forces to bring one of India’s monumental historical chapters to the big screen. Titled ‘Jai Somnath’, the historical drama will revisit the events of 1025–1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the revered Somnath Temple.

Somnath: A Sacred Pilgrimage Through the Ages

The site of Somnath has been a significant pilgrimage destination since ancient times. It is located at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati rivers. Historical records note that Gurjara-Pratihara king Nagabhata II visited the tirthas of Saurashtra, including Someshvara, an alternative name for the temple.

As per a report by District Gir Somnath, in 1026 CE, during the reign of Bhima I, Mahmud of Ghazni raided the temple, destroyed its revered jyotirlinga, and reportedly carried away immense wealth. Yet, the temple’s story did not end there.

Repeated Invasions, Relentless Rebuilding

The Somnath Temple faced repeated attacks over nearly six centuries. In 1169, Kumarapala rebuilt the temple in stone and adorned it with jewels, replacing the earlier wooden structure.

During the 1299 invasion of Gujarat, the army of Alauddin Khalji, led by Ulugh Khan, defeated the Vaghela king Karna and sacked the temple. It was rebuilt in 1308 by Mahipala I, the Chudasama ruler of Saurashtra, with the lingam reinstalled by his son Khengara between 1331 and 1351.

In 1395, Zafar Khan, then governor of Gujarat under the Delhi Sultanate, destroyed the temple once again before founding the Gujarat Sultanate, as per the same report.

As per the PIB Gov press release, the 15th century witnessed further attempts at desecration by Sultan Ahmad Shah and later by his grandson, Sultan Mahmud Begada. However, the devotion of followers ensured the temple’s revival each time.

In the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, fresh orders led to yet another destruction of the temple around 1665 CE. In the 18th century, Ahilyabai Holkar established a new temple, restoring Somnath as a vibrant centre of worship once more.

A Grand Historical Drama for 2027

Announcing the project on Instagram, Bhansali Productions captioned: “A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents – ‘JAI SOMNATH’. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027.”

As per ANI, the history of Somnath reflects the triumph of creation over destruction. From Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack in 1026 to the centuries of invasions that followed, the temple faced repeated attempts at desecration. Yet, each time, it was defended and rebuilt, standing as a testament to unwavering faith and sacrifice.