Soha Ali Khan Delivers Haunting Performance As Daasi Ma In Chhorii 2

New Delhi: Chhorii 2 has officially sent shivers down the spines of viewers around the world, but it’s Soha Ali Khan’s chilling transformation into the eerie and enigmatic Daasi Ma that’s sparking major buzz online.

In a bold creative move, Soha fully immerses herself into the unsettling character, complete with hours of prosthetic work and a haunting persona that’s miles away from her real-life self. Audiences and critics alike are applauding her commitment and versatility, with many calling it a standout performance in the film.

Opening up about the intense journey into Daasi Ma’s world, Soha said, “I really had to step completely out of my comfort zone— from the makeup, and hair or no hair in certain looks, to adopting values that’s completely alien to me, even the accent, not one thing was familiar to me. From the way she walks and talks, to her whole belief system, it all felt like a foreign ground to me. Just the idea of having to forget who I am entirely was a huge challenge."

She also spoke about the demanding prosthetics process, sharing, “Before we even began shooting, I had to get a face mold made since the character involved extensive prosthetics. So they said, “you know, please come in, it's going to take an hour or two, we're going to mould your face and then we'll work on creating the pieces.” Applying the prosthetics is a time-consuming process that truly tests your patience– it also takes a considerable amount of time not just to put them on, but also to take them off carefully. But the team made sure I felt completely at ease through it all, from the ball cap to every final detail.”

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production, Chhorii 2 stars Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Soha in lead roles. The horror thriller is now streaming on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories, cementing Soha’s place as one of the genre’s most surprising and compelling new faces.