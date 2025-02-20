Sohum Shah’s ‘Crazxy’ Drops Song ‘Abhimanyu’ - A Blend Of Nostalgia And Musical Treat

Sohum Shah’s much-anticipated thriller, Crazxy, just turned up the heat with the release of its high-octane promotional song, “Abhimanyu”. Dropped today, the track has already created a buzz, amplifying excitement for the film's theatrical release on February 28, 2025.

The promotional video delivers an immersive and hyper-realistic world that mirrors the chaos and complexity of the chakravyuh—a core element of the film’s plot. Sohum Shah, who shared the song on social media, clarified that while the song features in the film, the music video’s grand visuals were created purely for “entertainment purposes only.”

A Nostalgic Twist with Kishore Kumar’s Iconic Voice

The highlight of “Abhimanyu” is its soulful touch, as it retains the timeless vocals of the legendary Kishore Kumar, adding layers of nostalgia to the gripping modern narrative. This blend of old and new offers fans a rare auditory treat, making the song both a tribute and a trendsetter.

A Cinematic Spectacle That’s Already Turning Heads

Crazxy has been climbing the charts of anticipation, securing the third spot on IMDb's list of Most Anticipated Indian Films of 2025. It shares the spotlight with major blockbusters like Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar,' Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava,' and Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi.'

The film’s teaser, released just days ago, had fans buzzing, especially with the haunting background score of “Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phas Gaya Hai Tu,” leaving audiences eager for more.

A Powerhouse Team Behind 'Crazxy'

Directed by Girish Kohli and produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with co-production by Ankit Jain, Crazxy promises a thrilling cinematic experience that blends emotional depth with intense storytelling.

As the countdown to its release begins, fans can expect not only a gripping narrative but also a musical journey that lingers long after the credits roll. Crazxy hits theatres on February 28, 2025.

Watch the video here: