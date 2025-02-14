Sohum Shah’s Film 'Crazxy' Faced A Fake Money Heist In Remote Village In Maharashtra? Find Out Here

New Delhi: The teaser of Sohum Shah’s much-anticipated thriller Crazxy has already set the internet buzzing with its slick visuals, gripping cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills. But did you know that the film’s shoot in a remote village in Maharashtra took an unexpected real-life twist when fake money used for a scene was stolen—only to mysteriously reappear hours later?

During the shoot in a remote village , the crew used fake currency notes as part of the film’s plot. However, during a break, the notes were stolen by unknown villagers, leaving the team in shock.

Speaking about the incident, a crew member shared, “We were in the middle of an intense shoot when we realized that the fake money we were using had vanished. At first, we were confused, but then we understood that some villagers had mistaken it for real cash.”

Realizing what had happened, the crew quickly announced in the village, clarifying that the stolen money was fake and meant only for filming. Just hours after the announcement, the notes reappeared in the exact spot they had been taken from in a bizarre turn of events.

The amusing incident quickly became a talking point among locals and fans, with many joking about the irony of the situation.

Sohum Shah’s Crazxy is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February 2025.