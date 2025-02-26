Advertisement
CRAZXY

Sohum Shah Starrer 'Crazxy' Advance Booking Now Open!

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy, featuring him as Abhimanyu, is set to hit cinemas on February 28, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sohum Shah Starrer 'Crazxy' Advance Booking Now Open! (Image: @sohumshahfilms/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy is just days away from its much-anticipated release, with its teaser, trailer, and songs already offering a thrilling glimpse into its wild and unpredictable world, leaving audiences eager for more.  

With excitement at an all-time high, the makers have now fueled the frenzy by announcing that advance bookings for 'Crazxy 'are officially open!  

Following the record-breaking re-release of 'Tumbbad', Sohum Shah returns with another gripping story, and all eyes are on 'Crazxy' as it gears up for its grand release this Friday.

A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

A game-changer in the Bollywood thriller genre, Crazxy delivers stunning visuals, gripping cinematography, and nonstop thrills, promising a mind-bending, adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy, featuring him as Abhimanyu, is set to hit cinemas on February 28, 2025. 

