Sohum Shah Starrer 'Crazxy' Advance Booking Now Open!

New Delhi: Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy is just days away from its much-anticipated release, with its teaser, trailer, and songs already offering a thrilling glimpse into its wild and unpredictable world, leaving audiences eager for more.

With excitement at an all-time high, the makers have now fueled the frenzy by announcing that advance bookings for 'Crazxy 'are officially open!

Following the record-breaking re-release of 'Tumbbad', Sohum Shah returns with another gripping story, and all eyes are on 'Crazxy' as it gears up for its grand release this Friday.

A game-changer in the Bollywood thriller genre, Crazxy delivers stunning visuals, gripping cinematography, and nonstop thrills, promising a mind-bending, adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy, featuring him as Abhimanyu, is set to hit cinemas on February 28, 2025.