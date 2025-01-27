Advertisement
CRAZXY

Sohum Shah Unveils 'Crazy' BTS Looks for 'Crazxy' – SEE PICS

Sohum Shah has shared exciting behind-the-scenes glimpses from Crazxy, sparking heightened anticipation for the upcoming film.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2025, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sohum Shah Unveils 'Crazy' BTS Looks for 'Crazxy' – SEE PICS (Image: @shah_sohum/Instagram)

New Delhi: Sohum Shah, renowned for his powerful performance in Tumbbad, continues to captivate audiences with his talent and vision. His unforgettable role in the film, paired with its successful re-release at the box office, has reignited admiration for his craft.

This renewed interest has set the stage for his highly anticipated upcoming project, Crazxy, with fans eagerly awaiting what he will deliver next.

As the film's release draws near, Sohum has fueled excitement by sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Crazxy on his social media.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Shot something crazy for CRAZXY. "

In the newly revealed photos, Sohum looks strikingly different, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the film. With the motion poster already sparking intrigue, these behind-the-scenes glimpses have only heightened fans' expectations.

In addition to Crazxy, Sohum is also gearing up for Tumbbad 2, which promises to continue the saga of the beloved film. With these two major projects on the horizon, fans are eagerly looking forward to the next chapter in Sohum Shah's promising career.

