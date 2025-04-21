New Delhi: After Tumbbad, filmmaker-actor Sohum Shah took the centre stage with yet another masterpiece directed by Girish Kohli, 'Crazxy.' The film had a strong and solid run at the box office even though this critically acclaimed film was met with a clash.

Crazxy OTT Release

The film is available for buying and renting on Amazon Prime Video as it is in a 8 week lock-in period that every film has to serve before its OTT release. As Crazxy had released on the 28th Of February, the film will complete the 8 weeks post-release window and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on the 25th of April.

The film was praised for the unique storytelling, technical prowess and a powerhouse performance by Sohum Shah. The film boasts of one of the most exhilarating background music paired with some of the most iconic songs and voices in Hindi cinema.

From Gulzar to Kishore Kumar, this Sohum Shah Starrer will continue to impress you for the entirety of its run time. Crazxy produced by Sohum Shah films, directed by Girish Kohli, starring Sohum Shah is all set for its digital release on the 25th of April 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy offers a taut 93-minute thriller that masterfully intertwines suspense with emotional depth.

The film's musical composition stands out, featuring an eclectic mix of talents including Vishal Bhardwaj, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, The Red Kettle, Manan Bhardwaj, Khullar G, Yeah Proof, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and Osho Jain.

Their contributions, coupled with lyrics by Gulzar, deliver a soundtrack that enhances the film's intense atmosphere.