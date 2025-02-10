Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2856902https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sohum-shahs-crazxy-ranks-in-imdbs-top-5-most-anticipated-indian-movies-and-shows-2856902.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
CRAZXY

Sohum Shah's Crazxy Ranks In IMDb's Top 5 Most Anticipated Indian Movies And Shows

Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sohum Shah's Crazxy Ranks In IMDb's Top 5 Most Anticipated Indian Movies And Shows Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi:  Actor-producer Sohum Shah’s upcoming project Crazxy has made a remarkable entry into IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows, securing an impressive 4th place. The film is generating significant buzz even before its release, highlighting the growing anticipation for Shah’s unique storytelling and acting prowess.

Crazxy joins a stellar list of highly awaited projects, including Salman Khan's action-packed Sikandar, Vicky Kaushal’s gripping Chhaava, and Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s intriguing romantic-comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Crazxy breaks new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, promising audiences a crazy ride. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?