New Delhi: Actor-producer Sohum Shah’s upcoming project Crazxy has made a remarkable entry into IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows, securing an impressive 4th place. The film is generating significant buzz even before its release, highlighting the growing anticipation for Shah’s unique storytelling and acting prowess.

Crazxy joins a stellar list of highly awaited projects, including Salman Khan's action-packed Sikandar, Vicky Kaushal’s gripping Chhaava, and Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s intriguing romantic-comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his X account (formerly Twitter).

#IMDb's Most Anticipated list is brimming with exciting titles, featuring a dynamic mix of genres and star power... Among the trending #Indian films, #SohumShah's #CrazXy stands tall alongside several high-profile releases. pic.twitter.com/1eJwWYfg8x — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2025

Crazxy breaks new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, promising audiences a crazy ride. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February 2025.