CRAZXY TEASER

Sohum Shah's Crazxy Teaser: 'Ab Maza Aayega', Netizens React To 'Most Craziest Ride' - Watch

Crazxy Teaser Review: Sohum Shah's Crazxy hits cinemas on February 28, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sohum Shah's Crazxy Teaser: 'Ab Maza Aayega', Netizens React To 'Most Craziest Ride' - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Actor-producer Sohum Shah gained widespread acclaim with Tumbbad and now he's set to amaze audiences with his meticulous acting in his next film Crazxy, written and directed by Girish Kohli. 

After the BTS pictures of him on the sets took the internet by storm, now the film’s makers have released the highly-awaited teaser. Packed with jaw-dropping visuals, eerie music, and Sohum Shah in an all-new look, the teaser is a thrilling ride. 

TWITTER REACTION TO CRAZXY TEASER

Netizens can’t stop praising the teaser on social media and have shared their excitement for the film. 

“#Crazxy is going to be the most craziest ride...Watch out.#sohumshah after #Tumbbad”

“Teaser is a masterclass in building anticipation and creating buzz. It's a testament to the power of innovative storytelling and the excitement  exploring new worlds. #CrazxyTeaser”

“#CRAZXYTEASER Yeah! Something is going to be Crazxy now, ab maza aayega #SohumShah”

“Here's the #CRAZXYTEASER !! Lagta hai #sohumshah ne iss baar bhi KUCH TO CRAZZZZZYY KIYA HAI MERE BHAI”

“Teaser had me SHOOK. The vibes? ATRANGI. The execution? JHAAKAAS. The suspense? Hitting harder than my Monday blues. DROP THE TRAILER, BHAI! #Crazxy nice.”

Crazxy breaks new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, promising audiences a crazy ride. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Crazxy hits cinemas on February 28, 2025.

