Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection: Did Ajay Devgn Starrer Outshine Dhadak 2 On Day 1?

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn returned to the big screen this weekend with Son of Sardaar 2, a comedy-action entertainer that officially premiered on Friday, August 1, 2025. The film made its theatrical debut alongside the much-anticipated romantic drama Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, setting the stage for a high-profile box office clash.

A standalone sequel to Devgn’s 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, the new installment attempts to recapture the charm and energy of its predecessor. The original film, which opened to a strong box office performance with a day-one collection of Rs 10.80 crore and went on to gross Rs 150 crore worldwide, set a high benchmark.

Son of Sardaar Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 1 Clash

Despite the expectations, Son of Sardaar 2 opened to a more modest but still respectable start. According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day. In comparison, Dhadak 2 managed an estimated Rs 3.35 crore on the same day, positioning Devgn’s film ahead in the initial numbers game.

Son of Sardaar 2 Storyline

Son of Sardaar 2 follows the quirky tale of a man who pretends to be a decorated war hero in order to help a young couple gain their traditional parents' approval for marriage.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also carries a poignant significance as it marks the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, 2025. His performance in the film is being remembered as a fitting farewell by both fans and colleagues.

The ensemble cast is packed with familiar faces from Bollywood and Punjabi cinema, including Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, and Sahil Mehta.

Initially slated for a July 25 release, the film was delayed and finally arrived in cinemas on August 1.

FAQs

Q1. When was Son of Sardaar 2 released?

The film was released in theatres on August 1, 2025.

Q2. Is Son of Sardaar 2 a sequel?

Yes, it is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar.

Q3. How much did Son of Sardaar 2 earn on opening day?

A: It earned approximately Rs 6.75 crore on day one, according to early estimates.

Q4. Was this Mukul Dev’s final film?

This film marks his last screen appearance before his passing in May 2025.

Q5. Which film did Son of Sardaar 2 clash with at the box office?

It was released alongside Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.