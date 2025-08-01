New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 is comedy film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Fans have been waiting for this sequel to the 2012 release by the same name 'Son of Sardaar'. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev.

Son Of Sardaar 2 X Review

Diehard fans of Ajay Devgn thronged theatres to watch this comedy entertainer. Here are the early reviews of users on X (Formerly called Twitter) who watched First Day First Show:



Son Of Sardaar 2 First Review

Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty took to his social media and watched Son Of Sardaar 2 in London. Here's his first review: “Of all the places in the world… London is where the madness unfolds! Caught Son of Sardaar 2 with Jassi, Ajay & Ahan. Maannn watttaa a laugh riot!" He further added, “And AJ that take on me…hilariouss. Ahan’s cracking up, I’m cracking up… rare to find a film that has generations howling together! AJ…only you can pull off this level of madness with such swag. @ajaydevgn."

Of all the places in the world… London is where the madness unfolds!

Caught Son of Sardaar 2 with Jassi, Ajay & Ahan. Maannn watttaa a laugh riot!



And AJ that take on me...hilariouss. Ahan’s cracking up, I’m cracking up… rare to find a film that has generations howling… pic.twitter.com/m2hP1usWep — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 31, 2025

About Son Of Sardaar 2

The movie is about the man who fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage. The comedy caper is loaded with one-line punches and several LOL moments as was revealed in the trailer.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 boasts of a power packed star cast featuring Ajay Devgn Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

The film was initially set to release on July 25 but has finally hit the screens on August 1, 2025.

FAQs

Q. Who is the director of Son Of Sardaar 2?

The film is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

Q. Who plays the lead role in Son Of Sardaar 2?

Ajay Devgn Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa and Deepak Dobriyal among others.