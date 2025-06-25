Son of Sardaar 2 New Poster Unveiled, Ajay Devgn Leads A Riotous Squad Into Comic Chaos

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen as the flamboyant and fearless Jassi in the highly awaited sequel Son of Sardaar 2. Promising a wild ride packed with comedy, action, and sheer madness, the film sees Jassi making over-the-top entrances on horses, tanks, and tractors, setting the tone for a larger-than-life cinematic spectacle.

The makers have unveiled a brand-new poster. The film brings together a powerhouse cast including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, and Sahil Mehta. Neeru Bajwa and the late Mukul Dev also feature in prominent roles.

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who plays the female lead, shared the poster on Instagram with a cheeky caption, "Yeh family photo nahi… Yeh hone wale dhamaake ki warning hai. #SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July! #SardaarIsBack #SOS2"

Earlier, Ajay Devgn teased fans with the film’s first poster, featuring him in his signature turbaned avatar, dramatically poised on two tankers. The image quickly stirred excitement among fans, hinting at the film's high-voltage tone.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur also posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot with a photo of her holding a clapboard, captioned simply, "SCENE 49, SHOT 5, TAKE 1 – ACTION!"

Set against the backdrop of Scotland, Son of Sardaar 2 raises the ultimate question: Can Jassi navigate the whirlwind of chaos heading his way?

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Son of Sardaar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited. The film is also backed by producers N.R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, with co-production by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Son of Sardaar 2 is slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.