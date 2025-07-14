‘Son of Sardaar 2’: New Track 'Nachdi' OUT Bridal Anthem Of The Season

Mumbai: The song ‘Nachdi’ from the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ was unveiled on Monday. The song, which is touted to be a bridal anthem, features the lead pair of the film with Mrunal Thakur radiating grace and glamour. The song adds more fun to the soundtrack line-up of the film. It is a catchy, foot-tapping song that promises to get everyone grooving. The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar, with music composed by Jaani, who doubles up as the lyricist.

It also features Ajay Devgn, Kubbra Sait, Roshni Walia, and Deepak Dobriyal. Prior to this, the song ‘Pehla Tu’ from the film went viral on social media owing to the hook step of the song featuring Ajay Devgn’s signature minimalistic dance. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

The song also sparked a memefest on social media with many netizens making jokes on how Ajay’s efforts that he has put in the song. Earlier, Ajay took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of the film, as he wrote, “Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai! Trailer Out Now: Link In Bio Warning: Trailer may cause excessive laughter, confusion, and Sardaar ke side effects! #SardaarIsBack #SOS2#SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July”.

Packed with action, humour, and Punjabi flair, the trailer promises a high-energy entertainer set against the scenic backdrop of Scotland. The trailer opens with a burst of nostalgia from “Son of Sardaar,” quickly plunging viewers back into the wild and hilarious world of Jassi.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, ‘Son of Sardar 2’ is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 25, 2025.