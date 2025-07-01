Son Of Sardaar 2 Title Track Unveiled: Promises Double The Fun And Energy

New Delhi: Building on the buzz generated by its announcement video, which reintroduced Ajay Devgn as the beloved Jassi and teased a wild new adventure set in Scotland, Son of Sardaar 2 has further amped up excitement with the release of its high-energy title track. The much-awaited sequel to the cult comedy is all set to deliver a double dose of madness, music, and masti.

The newly released title track is a vibrant reimagining of the original cult anthem, designed to get fans grooving once again. Sung by Romy and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, with music composed by Harsh Upadhyay and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed, Khara, and Sukriti Bhardwaj, the track is a celebration of Jassi’s world, complete with colourful visuals, traditional patialas, majestic pagdis, and Ajay Devgn’s trademark horse-riding entry. Shot against the scenic backdrop of Punjab's rustic pind, the song sets the tone for another fun-filled ride.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev. The casting promises a power-packed mix of comedy, action, and drama.

If the first film brought laughter and chaos, this sequel is set to raise the bar with even more entertainment. With Ajay Devgn returning in his iconic role, fans can expect a blend of nostalgic charm and fresh madness.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, Son of Sardaar 2 is a Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production. It is also produced by N. R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, with co-production by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025, promising to be a perfect monsoon entertainer.